Congress’ yatra set to tour Mysuru district from Wednesday

February 12, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress’ Praja Dhwani Yatra led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar in South Karnataka will begin its tour of Mysuru district from Wednesday.

While former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is leading the Praja Dhwani yatra in North Karnataka, the KPCC chief, accompanied by other senior leaders including former KPCC president and the party’s manifesto committee chairperson G. Parameshwara, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad and KPCC working president Dhruvanarayan, will tour all the 11 Assembly constituencies in the district.

According to the Praja Dhwani schedule in Mysuru district, the party rallies will be held in Hunsur town and H D Kote town on February 15, and at Saligrama (covering K.R. Nagar Assembly constituency) and Bettadapura (covering Periyapatna Assembly segment) on February 16.

On February 20, the rallies will be held at Bannur Town (covering T. Narsipur constituency), Biligere Bore (covering Varuna constituency) and Nanjangud town.

The schedule for the remaining three constituencies in Mysuru City – Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja – had not been finalised yet, according to sources in KPCC here.

Though the Congress party’s rallies will not feature Mr. Siddaramaiah, party sources said the former Chief Minister is expected to participate in another round of campaigning scheduled to be held in March or April ahead of the Assembly elections.

The rallies will mainly focus of attacking not only BJP, but also the JD(S), which also wields considerably electoral influence in the district.

The home district of Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mysuru has seen more than 30 aspirants filing applications for tickets in its 11 constituencies.

Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency from where former Chief Minister lost the elections in 2018 had received the highest number of applications. Though the KPCC had not shared the details with the Mysuru City or Mysuru district Congress Committee, party sources said a total of 11 persons had applied for ticket to contest Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in the 2023 elections.

Nanjangud (reserved) as well as Krishnaraja Assembly segment had received four applications each. While three aspirants had applied for ticket to contest Narasimharaja Assembly constituency along with MLA Tanveer Sait, two aspirants each had filed applications for ticket from Chamaraja and K.R. Nagar Assembly segment.

Hunsur, Periyapatna, T. Narispur (reserved) and Varuna had received only one application.

Interestingly, former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who had won from T. Narsipur the 2013 Assembly seat, had filed an application from Nanjangud segment. He is vying for party ticket from the reserved constituency along with KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan and former MLA Kalale Keshavamurthy.

Mr. Mahadevappa’s son Sunil Bose is the lone applicant for the party ticket from T. Narispur Assembly constituency. Mr. Siddaramaiah’s son and MLA from Varuna Yathindra Siddaramaiah is also the lone application for ticket from Varuna segment.