Congress wrests seat from JD(S) in Mysuru civic by-poll

The by-poll was necessitated by disqualification of then Mayor Rukmini Made Gowda of JD(S)

Congress has managed to wrest Ward No. 36 of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) from the JD(S) during the by-poll held on September 3. The result was declared on September 6

Congress party’s Rajini Annaiah defeated Leelavathi S. of the JD(S) by a margin of 1,997 votes.

According to Assistant Commissioner of MCC Zone 6 Karthik, who was the Returning Officer for the by-election, the Congress candidate polled 4,113 votes while the JD(S) candidate secured 2,116 votes. BJP’s Shobha P. got 601 votes.

During the by-poll on September 3, a total of 6,896 votes were cast out of the total electorate of 10,693. As many as 66 votes were polled in favour of NOTA (None of The Above). No vote was rejected from the remaining 6,830 votes taken up for counting on September 6.

The by-poll to Ward No. 36 was announced after the High court disqualified the then Mayor Rukmini Made Gowda of the JD(S) from membership of the MCC based on a petition filed by Ms. Annaiah challenging her election on the ground that she had submitted a false asset affidavit at the time of filing her nomination to the civic elections in 2018.

Ms. Rukmini Made Gowda had to vacate the seat, and also the coveted post of Mayor, which she got in February 2021. Ms. Rukmini Made Gowda’s disqualification from the MCC led to not only a by-poll to Ward No. 36, but also for the post of Mayor, which was held on August 25 and won by Sunanda Palanetra of BJP.

Senior leaders, including former minister Tanveer Sait of the Congress and former minister S.R. Mahesh of the JD (S) campaigned for candidates of their respective parties.

Congress’s victory takes the party’s tally in the 65-member MCC to 20 against the BJP’s 22 and 17 of the JD(S). BSP has one seat and independents have five seats in the MCC.