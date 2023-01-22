Congress workers urged to come together to strengthen party from the ground-level

January 22, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Yadgir

State president of Congress Minority Cell Abdul Zabbar has urged party workers to join hands together by setting aside differences, if any, and strengthen the party from the ground-level and put in efforts to bring it to power to protect the Constitution.

He was addressing a gathering at a meeting in Yadgir on Sunday.

He said that people of the State are fed up with the bad governance by the BJP government which is following a divisive policy against people from different religions and castes. “The BJP is trying to divide people based on religion and is also trying to disturb public peace for one reason or the other,” he said.

Mr. Zabbar expressed the confidence that the party will become stronger under the leadership of veteran leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge who recently became the party chief at the national level. “His strong leadership will bring a boost to the party and candidates who will contest the next Assembly election to win more seats and come to power,” he added.

He also said that people believe in the party which has given many pro-people programmes when Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister. And, there will be different and more pro-people programmes if the party comes to power as it has already declared 200 units of free electricity and ₹2,000 per family headed by a woman.

Mr. Zabbar appealed to the Congress workers to work hard for whoever is chosen as candidate in the next Assembly elections and put in efforts to ensure the victory of that candidate.

DCC president Basareddy Anapur, the former MLC Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Marigowda Hulkal, David Simeon, Block Congress president Sudarshan Naik, A.C. Kadlur, Layat Hussain Badal, Basavaraj Jain and others were present.