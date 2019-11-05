Congress workers take out protest rally in Dharwad

Members of the Dharwad District Congress Committee (DCC) took out a protest rally and staged a demonstration demanding action against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their alleged role in destabilising the Janata Dal(S)-Congress coalition government in the State here on Monday.

Congress members gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here and staged a protest dharna. The protesting members shouted slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its leadership, including Mr. Shah and Mr. Yediyurappa.

They said that the coalition government was formed as per people’s mandate and it has given good administration. But the BJP, which was power hungry, has used anti-constitutional methods to destabilise the coalition government by making 17 MLAs to resign and reduce the government to a minority. This led to the fall of the coalition government which helped the BJP to come to power, they said.

They said that all these days, the BJP State leaders had been claiming innocence in the matter and repeatedly said that they have had no role in the resignation of the rebel MLAs.

However, in the leaked audio tape Mr. Yediyurappa can be heard purportedly speaking about the role of the BJP Central leadership and Mr. Shah in facilitating the resignation of the rebel MLAs to help the BJP form its government.

The audio clip has exposed the real face of the BJP leaders, they added.

The BJP’s move was anti-democratic and not in the larger interest of the State, they said and added that the President should interfere in the matter and dismiss the State government and initiate steps to drop Mr. Shah from the Union Council of Ministers.

Later, the Congress leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to the President through the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Congress leaders Anil Kumar Patil, Altaf Hallur, Basavaraj Malakari and others led the protest.