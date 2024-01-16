GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress workers stage protests against Anantkumar Hegde

January 16, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Workers of the Congress party staged protests in Shivamogga, Hassan, and other places, criticising Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha member Anantkumar Hegde for his derogatory remarks on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The workers of Shivamogga District Congress Committee staged a dharna at Mahaveera Circle and burnt an effigy of Hegde. DCC president H.S. Sundaresh, addressing the workers, said that a criminal case should be booked against the Lok Sabha member for his comments. He had been provoking violence through his comments. “They provoke youth from the backward classes to engage in violent activities. However, none of the family members of either Hegde or K.S. Eshwarappa hit the streets. People should understand their hypocrisy,” he said.

Similarly, in Hassan, the party workers staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They demanded legal action against Mr. Hegde for his comments. Party leaders Shreyas Patel, district spokesperson Devaraje Gowda and others led the protest.

The party workers in Arasikere took out a protest under the leadership of MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda. The MLA alleged that the BJP leader was attempting to disturb peace in the state by making provocative speeches. “BJP should save its face by expelling him from the party,” he said.

