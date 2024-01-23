GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress workers stage protest condemning disruption to Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Assam

January 23, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district unit of the Congress staged a protest in Shivamogga on Tuesday, condemning the disruption to Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra in Assam.

Under the leadership of DCC president H.S. Sundaresh, the workers took out a march from the party’s office to Mahaveera Circle, where they staged a dharna. The protesters raised slogans against the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sundaresh said the Rahul Gandhi-led Nyay Yatra had been receiving good response in the last 10 days. The BJP had not been able to digest the success of the yatra. “Rahul Gandhi has been stopped from visiting the temple. Workers of the party had been assaulted. We condemn the incidents and demand Himant Biswa Sarma’s resignation,” he said.

Former MP Ayanur Manjunath, party leaders C.S. Chandra Bhoopal, S.P. Dinesh and others took part in the protest.

A similar protest was held in Hassan as well. The party workers staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The protesters alleged that the Assam government was behind the attack on Congress leaders in Assam.

