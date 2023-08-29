ADVERTISEMENT

Congress workers stage protest against Sulibele in Shivamogga

August 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

Congress leader Sougandhika, in charge of the party’s social media unit, has filed a complaint against Sulibele, alleging that he made an indecent reply to one of her statements on social media

The Hindu Bureau

Women workers of the Congress staged a protest carrying brooms against Chakravathi Sulibele in Shivamogga on Tuesday, August 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Women members of the Congress on Tuesday, August 29, staged a protest holding brooms against Chakravarthi Sulibele, founder of the Yuva Brigade, condemning his ‘indecent’ comment on a social media post by a Congress leader, in Shivamogga.

Sulibele was in Shivamogga to deliver a talk at the Karnataka Sangha Auditorium on B.H. Road. The Congress workers staged a protest in front of the auditorium and raised slogans against him. Calling him a repetitive liar, the protesters wanted him to ‘go back’.

Congress leader Sougandhika, in charge of the party’s social media unit in Shivamogga, has filed a complaint at Vinoba Nagar Police Station in Shivamogga against Sulibele, alleging that he made an indecent reply to one of her statements on social media.

The protesters demanded the police to take action against him. The police intervened and stopped them from entering the auditorium. They were led by the party’s district president, H.S. Sundaresh and others. The police took them into custody.

Counter protest

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a protest opposing the Congress workers. They raised slogans praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They maintained that a police complaint would not scare Sulibele away. BJP leaders Harikrishna and others led the protest.

