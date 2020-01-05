Karnataka

Congress workers stage protest against hike in LPG prices

Congress members making tea in Hubballi on Sunday.

Congress members making tea in Hubballi on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

However, party’s city and district units distance themselves

Congress workers staged a protest by making tea by burning dung to protest against the Union government’s decision to hike LPG prices here on Sunday.

The protesters gathered at Sangolli Rayanna Circle, set up a makeshift oven and lit it using dry dung to make tea, and distributed it to the bystanders.

Later, they raised slogans against the Union government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Former MP and senior Congress leader and I.G. Sanadi, former Minister A.M. Hindasgeri, AICC member Shakir Sanadi, and others led the protest.

Addressing the gathering, leaders condemned the hikes in the price of LPG cylinders and the increasing cost of commodities.

Interestingly, the city and the rural district units of the Congress have distanced themselves from the protest. A joint press release by city unit president Altaf Hallur, and rural district unit head Anilkumar Patil said that it was Mr. Sanadi who had organised the protest in his personal capacity. “The Congress city district or rural district unit had no role in it,” the release said.

Mr. Shakir told presspersons that he did not know the reason for the statement and added that the Congress is not the property of a few people.

