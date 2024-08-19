Congress workers stage protest against Governor’s prosecution permission

Congress workers took out a protest march and staged a demonstration in Yadgir on Monday against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s nod to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam.

The protest march began from the District Congress Committee office and concluded at the Subhas Chandra Bose Circle where the demonstration was staged.

Leading the protest, Minister for Small Scale Industries and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur said that the Governor’s decision sanctioning prosecution of Mr. Siddaramaiah is illegal.

The Governor acted upon directions from the Central leadership in the Union government and the BJP which is making hectic efforts to destabilise a democratically elected government in the State by making false allegations, he claimed.

The State government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, has implemented pro-people programmes as promised. Therefore, the BJP and the Janata Dal(S) leaders, who are partners in the Union government, took out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru to frame Mr. Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam, he said.

Hitting out at the Governor, Mr. Darshanapur sought to know why the Governor has not given his nod for pending prosecution applications against many Opposition leaders.

His decision showed that he has a prejudiced mind against Mr. Siddaramaiah and the Congress government, he added.

The former Minister Baburao Chinchansur and MLA Raja Venugopal Naik also spoke. They said that the Chief Minister has emerged as a backward class leader with no stigma in his four decades of public life. Therefore, the BJP is trying to put a black mark on him.

On account of the protest, the police diverted vehicular movement to avert any traffic jam. The protestors also burnt the BJP in an effigy.

DCC president Basareddy Anapur, Shrenik Kumar Dhoka, Sharabasappa Kamareddy, Chidanandappa Kalabelagundi, Sharanappa Saladapur, Raja Roop Kumar Naik, Laxman Rathod and others were present.

