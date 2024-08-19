Congress workers stage protest against Governor in Shivamogga, Hassan

Leaders and workers of the Congress party staged protests in Hassan and Shivamogga opposing the Governor’s approval for prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Hundreds of party workers took out protest marches, raised slogans against the Governor and the BJP, and also burnt tyres as part of the protest.

In Hassan, the workers gathered at the Hemavathi Statue Circle and marched up to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Hassan Member of Parliament Shreyas M. Patel, and other leaders of the party led the protest march. The protesters shouted slogans targeting leaders of the BJP-JD(S) coalition. They maintained that the Governor was acting to the tune of the BJP leaders in Delhi. The traffic movement on B.M. Road was badly hit. The police had a tough time handling the crowd.

Mr. Shivalinge Gowda said the BJP was misusing the Governor’s office for political gain. The Governor did not approve prosecution of cases related to leaders of the BJP and the JD(S). “The leaders of the BJP and JD(S) have joined their hands in the conspiracy to remove the Congress Government as they are not in favour of guarantee schemes that benefit the poor,” he said.

MP Shreyas Patel said the protest had received an impressive response from the people. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has the support of people from all communities. He is a popular leader and leads a democratically elected Government. The people of the State will not tolerate any effort to remove him from the position,” he said.

Shivamogga

In Shivamogga, hundreds of Congress workers assembled at Shivappa Nayaka Circle for a dharna. They took out a march up to the Deputy Commissioner’s office via Ameer Ahmed Circle, Nehru Road, T. Sheenappa Circle, Balaraj Road and Mahaveer Circle.

Shivamogga DCC president R. Prasanna Kumar, MLA Belur Gopala Krishna, former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar, former MP Ayanur Manjunath, and others led the protest. Mr. Beluru Gopala Krishna, addressing the protesters, said that the Governor had shown disregard for the democratically elected Government. “It is an assault on democracy. The Governor is working as an agent of a political party. Why has there been no action with regard to applications seeking prosecution against H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders?” he said.

The protesters urged the president to remove Thawaarchand Gehlot from the post. They also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.