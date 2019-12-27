Congress workers stage protest against CAA, NRC in Hassan

Members of the Congress staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Hassan on Friday. Hundreds took part in the protest and raised slogans against the Union government.

The workers took out a procession from the party office on B.M. Road to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they staged a dharna and submitted a memorandum.

They said that the amendment to the Citizenship Act was against the basic principles of the Constitution. They accused the BJP government at the Centre of trying to divide people based on religion. They said the government was bringing “unnecessary issues” to the fore to hide its failures in other fields such as economy and employment.

They also criticised Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for withholding the ex-gratia amount announced for the family members of those killed in police firing in Mangaluru. They also said the government should warn “BJP leaders making objectionable remarks” with an intent to disturbing peace.