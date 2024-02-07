Congress workers stage protest against BJP leaders Raghavendra and Vijayendra in Shivamogga

February 07, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Congress party workers staged protests in front of the residences of BJP Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra over the Union government’s alleged stepmotherly treatment of Karnataka.

The workers staged protests in support of the Congress party’s protest in Delhi against the Union government.

The members of the Congress party’s youth wing attempted to picket Mr. Raghavendra’s residence at Vinoba Nagar. The police stopped them from entering the house.

The Shivamogga police took District Youth Congress president H.P. Girish, General Secretary of District Congress Committee K. Ranganath, and others into custody.

Similarly, members of the party’s student wing – NSUI, staged a protest in front of Mr. Vijayendra’s residence in Vidya Nagar in the city. They raised slogans against the Union government and sought the release of grants to the State.

