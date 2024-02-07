ADVERTISEMENT

Congress workers stage protest against BJP leaders Raghavendra and Vijayendra in Shivamogga

February 07, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Congress youth wing members staging a protest in front of Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendras residence in Vinoba Nagar of Shivamogga on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Congress party workers staged protests in front of the residences of BJP Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra over the Union government’s alleged stepmotherly treatment of Karnataka.

The workers staged protests in support of the Congress party’s protest in Delhi against the Union government.

The members of the Congress party’s youth wing attempted to picket Mr. Raghavendra’s residence at Vinoba Nagar. The police stopped them from entering the house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shivamogga police took District Youth Congress president H.P. Girish, General Secretary of District Congress Committee K. Ranganath, and others into custody.

Similarly, members of the party’s student wing – NSUI, staged a protest in front of Mr. Vijayendra’s residence in Vidya Nagar in the city. They raised slogans against the Union government and sought the release of grants to the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US