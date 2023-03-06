Congress workers in K.R. Pet oppose Minister Narayana Gowda’s entry into party

March 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

A row has erupted in the Congress party in K.R. Pet in Mandya district in the wake of speculation over Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda’s entry into the party.

A meeting of the Congress party on Monday to discuss the preparations for the Praja Dhwani rally scheduled to be held in the town on March 13 saw angry party workers gherao the party’s district unit president Gangadhar and also pelt eggs at his car.

The workers expressed their ire by removing the party’s flags and buntings and set them on fire.

The party leaders, who had convened a meeting to discuss preparations for the Praja Dhwani rally, had to face the wrath of the party workers, who strongly opposed Mr. Gowda’s entry into the Congress party.

While a section of the workers even threatened to stone the Praja Dhwani rally, a few others demanded the party leadership to announce the party candidate early so that the doors are closed on Mr. Gowda’s efforts to enter the Congress and become the party candidate for the coming elections.

Mr. Gowda, who had won the 2018 Assembly elections as a JD(S) candidate, was among the 17 coalition MLAs joining the BJP in 2019. He successfully won the 2019 by-polls from K.R. Pet as a BJP candidate and became a Minister in the B.S. Yediyurappa government.

However, Mr. Gowda recently told reporters that he had been invited by the Congress leaders to strengthen the party in K.R. Pet Assembly constituency, but he was yet to take a decision in the regard. Congress workers in K.R. Pet reportedly felt slighted by Mr. Gowda’s contention that there were no leaders strong enough in the Congress party to fight the elections.