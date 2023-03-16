HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress workers go on door-to-door visits

March 16, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Joint Secretary of National Youth Congress Charita Konkal during a door-to-door visit in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district on Thursday.

Joint Secretary of National Youth Congress Charita Konkal during a door-to-door visit in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Joint Secretary of National Youth Congress Charita Konkal has said that the Congress has promised three new schemes for the people of the State. If the party were to come to power after next Assembly elections, 200 units of power will be given free under Gruha Jyothi, ₹2,000 will be given to each woman head of a family under Gruha Laxmi and 10 kg rice will be given free to each BPL card holder.

She was addressing a gathering after door-to-door visits at Shivapur, Agnihal, Gundur, Gonal and other villages in Wadagera taluk of the district on Thursday.

Ms. Konkal distributed the party’s guarantee cards to the people during her visit and requested voters to bless the Congress this time to root out the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the State.

“The people of the State are suffering from price hike. Grievances of farmers are not attended to by the government as compensation for crop loss is not yet distributed properly. Red gram growers are still waiting for compensation for crop loss due to wilt disease across the district. Dalits, people from backward classes and minorities are not being provided benefits as promised. Therefore, voters should bless the Congress to bring a pro-people, pro-farmers government in the State,” she said.

Linga Jadi, Srinivas Kalal, Ravi Pujari, Akbar Nadaf and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.