Congress workers asked to use opportunity to serve the people

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar has urged party workers of Kalaburagi Division to make a collective effort to oust the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and appealed to them to reach out to people at the booth level and make united efforts to strengthen the party. He was addressing party legislators, district unit presidents, youth wing presidents, block unit presidents of 40 taluks [in Assembly constituencies] coming under six districts of Kalaburagi division at a Sankalpa Samavesha here on Monday. He asked the booth-level functionaries to work honestly for the party and stay in touch with youths and people directly and through social media platforms.

Mr. Shivakumar urged party workers for utilising this opportunity in the best possible way to serve people. The party worker should directly connect with the people and address their problems. The KPCC president also instructed the party workers to go all out in strengthening the party.