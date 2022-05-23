Congress workers asked to approach voters, without branding them

BJP is collecting money to buy MLAs in future, says Satish Jarkiholi

The BJP is collecting money only to buy MLAs in future, KPCC working president and Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Monday.

“Corruption in the BJP Government is increasing day by day. It has gone from 40% commission to 50% now. It can go up to 100% soon. This is only to make enough money to see that the BJP can purchase MLAs for sums of up to ₹50 crore in future,’’ he said.

He criticised that neither the Union Government nor the State Government has ordered an inquiry into the allegations of bribery in government, made by the contractors association and other such bodies.

“This is because all the leaders are complicit in corruption,’’ he added.

He asked Congress workers to work in villages. “One thing we should remember is that this is an election we can win easily. I am confident that we will bag both seats in the North-West Graduates and Teachers constituency. We have to focus on our goals and keep working hard. We should not lose sight of our goals,’’ he said.

He asked party workers to approach every voter, without branding them as BJP voters or Congress voters.

He said that Congress nominee from the teachers constituency Prakash Hukkeri is an influential leader and he will win the Legislative Council polls easily, without any hindrance. “He does not need any certificate from anyone,’’ Mr. Jarkiholi said, referring to a comment by some BJP leaders who had said that Mr. Hukkeri lacked a degree certificate.

He has been MLA eight times and as an MP and MLC one time each. His development works are his certificate. He does not need any certificate from anyone, he said.

Later, Mr. Jarkiholi told journalists that the presence of N.B. Bannur, Independent candidate, in the Legislative Council polls will not affect the chances of the Congress nominees. “Election campaign is an art and we will ensure that our candidates are benefited,’’ he said.