April 04, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress worker Annappa Basappa Nimbal was killed in Khilegaon village in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old worker, who was a follower of Member of Legislative Assembly Lakshman Savadi, had served as the chairman of a village-level cooperative society.

Mr. Savadi and others visited the house of the deceased.

A case has been registered.