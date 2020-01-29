Congress won’t field candidate in Legislative Council bypoll

With the Congress deciding against fielding a candidate in the byelection to the single vacant Legislative Council seat, the BJP’s candidate is set to be elected unopposed to the Upper House. The election is scheduled for February 17.

Speaking to presspersons on Tuesday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said the party did not have sufficient numbers in the Assembly to gets its candidate elected to the Council. The Congress has 68 members, the JD(S) 34, and the BJP 116 in the Legislative Assembly.

The byelection was necessitated after the seat was vacated by the Congress’ Rizwan Arshad, who was elected to the Assembly from Shivajinagar in the December byelections. The term of the person who will be elected now will be till June 14, 2022.