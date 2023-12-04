HamberMenu
Congress won in Telangana by distributing Karnataka money, says HDD

December 04, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has alleged that the Congress party won the Telangana assembly elections by distributing money that belonged to Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Monday, Mr. Deve Gowda said that Karnataka’s money was spent to win in Telangana. “How much money from Karnataka reached Telangana? How much has the Election Commission seized? Congress won in Telangana by distributing money taken from Karnataka,” he alleged.

Further, Mr. Deve Gowda said it was the Congress that kept the JD(S) out of the INDIA alliance. When H.D. Kumaraswamy became the Chief Minister, heading the JD(S)-Congress allinace in 2018, leaders of many parties attended the oath-taking ceremony. “Later, the Kumaraswamy-led government was removed. It is the Congress that kept the JD(S) out of the INDIA alliance. Many leaders, including Siddaramaiah stated that JD(S) would lose its existence soon,” he said.

Now, the former PM, said the JD(S) had become part of the BJP-led NDA. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed our party. In the coming days, we will work together to fight against the Congress,” he said.

The BJP might invite H.D. Kumaraswamy to Delhi for discussion in a week. Kumaraswamy, Prime Minister, Amit Shah, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition R. Ashok, former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai will discuss the future course of action and fight against the Congress, he added.

Mr. Deve Gowda was in Hassan to attend a private programme. He refused to comment on the incident involving his daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna.

Ms. Bhavani Revanna, who also worked as a member of Hassan Zilla Panchayat, scolded a villager near K.R. Nagar following a minor accident. The villager, riding a bike, had allegedly hit the car she was travelling by. The video clip showing Bhavani scolding the villager has gone viral.

