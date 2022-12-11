Congress women’s unit to organise workshops across State

December 11, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The women’s wing of the Congress will be organising workshops for mahila district units across the State to plan strategies at the grassroots levels to ensure that the maximum number of party candidates win in the upcoming Assembly elections.

President of the Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress Pushpa Amarnath, addressing a press conference here on Sunday, said that taking lessons from the party’s dismal performance in the recent Gujarat elections, the Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress is now organising workshops at the State-level, district-level, ward-wise, panchayat-level and booth level for focusing on bringing the maximum number of women voters to the polling booths in the Assembly polls.

The KPCC, which has invited applications from ticket aspirants, has received 80 applications from women and most of them are confident of fighting the elections.

Ms. Amarnath exuded the confidence that most of the women aspirants will get party ticket as the Congress is in favour of women’s reservation.

She accused the BJP of trying to manipulate voter list by deleting names of voters from the electoral rolls. Ms. Amarnath said that the BJP has deleted names of voters who were in favour of the Congress , without any valid reason.

Ms. Amarnath said that the Congress Mahila unit will expose the scams of the BJP government and take their failures to every doorstep.

She also strongly condemned the increase in the price hike of LPG Cylinders and essential commodities.

District Congress Committee president Jagdev Guttedar was present.