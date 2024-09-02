Congress wins top two posts in Athani Town Municipal Council

Congress members Shivaleela Butali and Bhuvaneshwari Yakkanchi were elected president and vice-president of the Athani Town Municipal Council on Monday.

Their election was unopposed.

The post of the municipal president was reserved for woman (general) and that of the vice-president for woman (backward classes).

Returning Officer and Tahsildar Siddaraya Bosagi announced the results.

MLA and Congress leader Laxman Savadi held a meeting with party members before the elections.

Only one set of nomination papers per post was filed.

He said that there are no political differences between members when it came to development of Athani.

He said that the urban local body will take up several infrastructure works, including the development of Jodi Kere.