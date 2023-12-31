Congress wins 14 seats, BJP two in Hunasagi Town Panchayat

December 31, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - YADGIR

The Congress which proved its strength in the recent Assembly elections in the State has continued with its good performance in the town panchayat elections in Hunasagi taluk of Yadgir district. Polling was held on Saturday and counting was taken up on Saturday.

These were the maiden elections for the 16 wards in the town panchayat, after it was upgraded in 2018 from being a gram panchayat.

The Congress has won 14 seats and the BJP has bagged just two seats.

This is the first elections to be held to any local body after the Congress assumed power in the State. The results of the Assembly elections are stated to have had an impact on voters in this town panchayat elections.

Member of Legislative Assembly Raja Venkatappa Naik and the former MLA Narasimha Naik considered the election prestigious and nominated candidates considering their winnability and their personal influence among voters and campaigned in favour of their candidates.

Setback

It is said that the defeat of the BJP candidates has been a setback to Mr. Narasimha Naik, who himself had faced a defeat in the Assembly elections against Venkatappa Naik of the Congress.

“We expected to win 13 seats. But the voters have blessed us with one more candidate taking our total to 14 seats. With suggestions from the MLA, the elected members of the town panchayat will work for the people in the town,” president of the Block Congress Committee Chandrashekhar Dandin told the media, after the results were announced.

As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching fast, the Congress leaders and workers are confidently saying that they will work together and put an effort to win the general polls.

Meanwhile, accepting defeat, Mr. Narasimha Naik said that party leaders and workers will strengthen the party from the ground level and face the coming elections.

