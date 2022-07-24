Congress will take a call on Sadashiva Commission report by consulting leaders: DKS

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday assured the religious leaders of Madiga community that the Congress would take a decision on the A.J. Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation after consulting its leaders.

“The Congress set up A.J. Sadashiva Committee when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister. Though the report was brought before the Cabinet, it could not be implemented immediately,” he told reporters on Sunday after meeting the seers from the community near Magadi.

He said that the issue has been discussed with Congress leaders M. Mallkarjun Kharge and G. Parameshwara. “We will take everyone into confidence and a decision would be taken.”

The seers also pointed out that most of the children from Madiga community were dropping out of studies after SSLC since parents could not afford continuation of education. The seers also sought help with this regard.

Mr. Shivakumar said: “The seers of the community have assured him of standing by the Congress and they have also placed some demands, which will be discussed in the party forum.”