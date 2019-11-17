Congress will sweep bypolls: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed here on Sunday that the party was out to sweep the byelections slated to be held in the State on December 5.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the Congress would win 12 out of 15 seats and it was determined to inflict a crushing defeat on the disqualified MLAs.

“I was the one who ensured their disqualification and I will ensure their defeat,” he said.

‘Gimmick’

Referring to A.H. Vishwanath — disqualified MLA who is now contesting from Hunsur on BJP ticket — and his proposal to hive off Hunsur from Mysuru and create a new district, Mr. Siddaramaiah dismissed it as a gimmick. “He has never raised the issue in the past nor has he undertaken development works in the region. He is talking of a new district for Hunsur in the run-up to the elections,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.