Congress will return to its glory under Kharge’s leadership: Siddaramaiah

December 10, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that the Congress will restore its past glory under the leadership of party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and it will root out the BJP in the State as well as Centre in the upcoming Assembly elections and general elections.

Mr. Siddramaiah was addressing the gathering at “Kalyana Kranti” convention organised by the KPCC to give Mr. Kharge a ceremonial welcome, who arrived in his hometown Kalaburagi.

Recalling the contributions of the promising political leader whose career spanned several decades, Mr. Siddaramaiah expressed that “Mr. Kharge is a grassroots politician connected with the Congress for more than five decades, he was not in the race for the party’s top post, but the opportunity came his way”.

“Nation and State [Karnataka] too will reclaim its glory under the leadership of Mr. Kharge, we shall flourish again in the 2023 Assembly elections and we will win 150 seats,” he said.

Terming the Bommai-led BJP government as a den of corruption, Mr. Siddaramaiah accused Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of presiding over a corrupt government. The graft had peaked in the Mr. Bommai’s tenure and contractors were being forced to pay a 40% commission. There was huge corruption involved in appointments, postings, and transfers, he said.

Recalling the tireless efforts made by Mr. Kharge and former Chief Minister the late N. Dharam Singh in granting special status for six districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region, Mr. Siddramaiah said that the BJP government merely changed the name to Kalyana Karnataka region , but failed to make the region ‘Kalyana Karnataka’ in real sense. He alleged that the BJP government utterly failed to address the unemployment issue, and also failed to fill vacant posts in various departments .

The Congress, which had won only 21 of the 41 Assembly seats in Kalyana Karnataka region in the 2018 Assembly elections, appealed to the people and party workers to uproot the BJP in Kalyana Karnataka region by winning at least 35 seats.

If Congress come to power in 2023, we will allocate ₹5,000 crore for the development of the region and fill all posts lying vacant for decades, he added.