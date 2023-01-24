ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will purify Vidhana Soudha: DKS

January 24, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government for its alleged corruption in the administration and said his party would come to power and “purify” the Vidhana Soudha.

He blasted the ruling BJP and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for leveling “false allegations” against the previous Congress government, and said, “About 40 days are left for your (Basavaraj Bommai-led) government. Pack your tents and do whatever collection that is left for you and go. We will come with Dettol to clean the Vidhana Soudha. I have even got some ganjala (cow urine) for purification,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

The Congress leaders’ attack on the BJP government came a day after the ruling party filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress, alleging irregularities in TenderSURE projects, during their tenure.

