KGF Babu suspended from party after saying Congress will not win more than 80 seats

January 06, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In an embarrassment to the Opposition Congress, its party leader Yousuf Shariff alias KGF Babu on Friday said the party would not win more than 80 seats in the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April-May this year. He was suspended from the party later in the day.

Addressing presspersons at the KPCC office here, Mr. Shariff, who is the ticket aspirant for the Chickpet constituency in Bengaluru, said the party had been giving priority to caste and seniority and not winnability while considering applications for the ticket. “The party will not cross 80 seats and there is overconfidence among the leaders that the party will come to power,” he said.

Following this, K. Rahman Khan, chairman of the disciplinary committee of the KPCC, issued a notice suspending Mr. Babu for his “repeated anti-party statements” to the media. He had not given a satisfactory reply to earlier notices, Mr. Khan said.

On Friday morning, Mr. Shariff had been called for a meeting by senior leaders at the party office to discuss the selection of candidates and strategy in the Bengaluru South region. AICC secretary Abhishek Dutt, KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy, and senior leader B.L. Shankar were among those who attended the meeting.

Mr. Shariff’s claim was in contrast to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar’s survey which indicated that the party would win 136 seats.

Mr. Shariff contested as the Congress candidate in the Legislative Council election from Bengaluru Urban and had declared assets close to ₹1,700 crore in his affidavit to the Election Commission in 2021. He grew up in Kolar Gold Fields and worked in the scrap material division of Bharat Gold Mines, and had planned to contest as an Independent if he was denied the ticket to contest from Chickpet.

