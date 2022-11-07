Congress will not come to power, says Eshwarappa

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 07, 2022 17:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has opined the Congress will not come to power in the State due to the differences among the leaders.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, he aid it was Siddaramaiah who was responsible for denying the Chief Minister’s post for Mallikarjun Kharge in the past. Similarly, he was responsible for G. Parameshwara’s defeat in the election. He had differences with D.K.Shivakumar, KPCC president. “There are chances that Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Parameshwara might work for the defeat of Mr. Siddaramaiah.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah had been moving from one place to another. He had no constituency to contest. “No matter where he contests, he will suffer defeat”, Mr. Eshwarappa said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the KPCC president’s call to party workers to deposit ₹2 lakh to seek nomination papers for the party ticket, Mr. Eshwarappa wondered how a committed worker of the party would pay so much money. It showed that the Congress president was asking the poor workers not to dream of contesting for the elections, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app