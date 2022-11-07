Congress will not come to power, says Eshwarappa

:

Former Minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has opined the Congress will not come to power in the State due to the differences among the leaders.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, he aid it was Siddaramaiah who was responsible for denying the Chief Minister’s post for Mallikarjun Kharge in the past. Similarly, he was responsible for G. Parameshwara’s defeat in the election. He had differences with D.K.Shivakumar, KPCC president. “There are chances that Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Parameshwara might work for the defeat of Mr. Siddaramaiah.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah had been moving from one place to another. He had no constituency to contest. “No matter where he contests, he will suffer defeat”, Mr. Eshwarappa said.

Commenting on the KPCC president’s call to party workers to deposit ₹2 lakh to seek nomination papers for the party ticket, Mr. Eshwarappa wondered how a committed worker of the party would pay so much money. It showed that the Congress president was asking the poor workers not to dream of contesting for the elections, he added.