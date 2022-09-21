Congress will not benefit from Bharat Jodo yatra: Kateel

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that the Congress will not be benefited from the Bharat Jodo yatra, being led by Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Kateel said the Congress should take the blame for dividing India. “The party which divided the country, is now taking Bharat Jodo yatra. Instead, they should take out Congress Jodo yatra. The Congress in Karnataka has been divided in the name of Bharat Jodo”, he said.

On the arrest of two persons in Shivamogga on charges of having terror links, the BJP president said Narendra Modi-led Union government would take tough action against those engaged in activities that pose threat to India’s integrity.

Answering a question about former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa seeking re-entry into the Cabinet, he said the expansion of the Cabinet was left to the discretion of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Further, he said senior leaders of the party would tour across the State to strengthen the organisation from September 26.

Mr. Kateel visited former BJP leader late B.B. Shivappa’s residence at Kumbrahalli in Sakleshpur taluk, where Shivappa’s wife Susheelamma has been recuperating from age-related ailments.