Congress will introspect Haryana poll results, says Shivakumar

Congress leaders will introspect the Assembly election results in Haryana, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said in Hubballi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We worked hard, expecting to win. But then we have not done as well as we hoped. We will introspect. We will see where we went wrong and how we can improve. We will work hard the next time,” he told reporters.

To a query, he said that he is not disappointed that the actual results turned out to be different from the exit polls as he does not believe in such an exercise.

“I have never believed in any such poll surveys. I will not believe in them in the future. I only believe in our hard work and commitment. We accept the result awarded to us by the voters,” he said.

To a query, he said that there is no change of leadership in the State. “My Chief Minister is Siddaramaiah. That is all. There will be no change,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.