Congress will introspect Haryana poll results, says Shivakumar

I do not believe in any such poll surveys, says KPCC chief

Published - October 08, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar greeting party leaders in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar greeting party leaders in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Congress leaders will introspect the Assembly election results in Haryana, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said in Hubballi on Tuesday.

“We worked hard, expecting to win. But then we have not done as well as we hoped. We will introspect. We will see where we went wrong and how we can improve. We will work hard the next time,” he told reporters.

To a query, he said that he is not disappointed that the actual results turned out to be different from the exit polls as he does not believe in such an exercise.

“I have never believed in any such poll surveys. I will not believe in them in the future. I only believe in our hard work and commitment. We accept the result awarded to us by the voters,” he said.

To a query, he said that there is no change of leadership in the State. “My Chief Minister is Siddaramaiah. That is all. There will be no change,” he said.

