Congress will honour High Court order, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that the Congress will honour the Karnataka High Court’s order on the Mekedatu padayatra issue.

“We will continue the padayatra on Friday. Let us see what the court will direct on January 14. We will honour the court order,” he told reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday. When asked if the Congress had sought permission from the State Government, he said: “Nobody takes permission for protest. We had informed the Government and we have not taken permission from the Government.”

On the court questioning the violation of COVID-19 norms, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the court had asked the Government and let it [Government] answer.


