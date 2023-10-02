ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will hold convention to induct dissatisfied JD(S) leaders: Zameer

October 02, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Dissatisfied over the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) ties, hundreds of minority leaders with secular mindset from the JD(S) in Ramanagara, Channapatna, Hassan, Mandya, and other districts are in touch and they will be inducted into the Congress in the mega convention to be held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, claimed Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.

He was speaking at a function held in KPCC office here on Monday to welcome several JD(S) leaders.

The Minister said as per the suggestions of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, the mega convention would be held in Palace Grounds where the JD(S) leaders would be inducted into the Congress party.

CONNECT WITH US