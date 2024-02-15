GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress will get ‘conscience votes’ in RS polls: D.K. Shivakumar

February 15, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said the Congress candidates will get “conscience votes” from JD(S) and BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on February 27.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “We too have friends across parties. Our candidates will get conscience votes in the Rajya Sabha elections.” He was responding to reporters on the possibility of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election as JD(S) candidate Kuppendra Reddy, who has friends across parties, has entered the fray.

Congress has fielded Syed Naseer Hussein, G.C. Chandrashekar, and Delhi party leader Ajay Maken for Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka. There are four seats and the Congress is hoping to win three seats.

Asked how many conscience votes Congress candidates may get from other parties, Mr. Shivakumar said he would comment on that after the polls. Replying to questions on fielding former Union Minister Ajay Maken from Karnataka, he said: “Ask the JD(S) and BJP who had fielded outsiders in the past.”

Asked about the Supreme Court’s ruling on electoral bonds, he said, “This is a historic judgment. I congratulate them for their courage. Judgments like this are needed to save democracy in the country.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.