Congress will further weaken after Council polls, says Eshwarappa

BJP leader and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eswharappa has said that the Congress will lose many seats in the imminent elections for the Legislative Council and will become further weakened.

“Both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) will suffer humiliating defeats in the imminent MLC elections. BJP will win 15-16 seats and end Congress dominance in the Upper House of the legislature,” Mr. Eshwarappa said during his brief interaction with media persons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The Minister also said that he could understand what the Congress wanted to achieve by denying ticket to its senior leader S.R. Patil in the Council polls. “Most of the Congress candidates are unknown to people,” Mr. Eshwarappa said.

Responding to the Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks against him, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the former was a cheater who switched parties for better position and power.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah cheated the Janata Dal(S) by quitting it and joining Congress. If he doesn’t get the position he desires in the Congress, he will quit that party also. There is no bigger casteist than Mr. Siddaramaiah. He had tried to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community when he was the Chief Minister for political gains. He had called BJP’s decent leader Nalin Kumar Kateel a terrorist. Now, he is nurturing people like Zameer Ahmed. When I questioned the way the Congress chose its candidates on the merit of their wealth and gave party ticket for Council polls, Mr. Siddaramaiah called me stupid. I don’t know how I can call him, an editor or stupid,” Mr. Eshwarappa said.