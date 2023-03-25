Congress will continue to fight against BJP’s political vendetta, says Kharge

March 25, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Yadgir

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the Congress will fight against the political vendetta of the Union government.

He was addressing a gathering at Saidapur village in Yadgir district, which comes under Gurmitkal constituency, on Saturday after laying the foundation stone for the new building of the block Congress committee office.

“Rahul Gandhi was disqualified immediately after the judgment by a Surat court in a defamation case. The BJP has done cunning politics to prevent Mr. Gandhi from entering Parliament. The Congress will fight against this all over India, from the block level,” he declared, and said that the BJP government is trying to suppress dissident voices. But, the Congress and Mr. Gandhi will never be afraid of any political vendetta, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge extended his gratitude to the people of Gurmitkal for sending him eight times to the State Assembly and said: “You blessed me eight times continuously. I will never forget the support that you extended towards me to shape my political career and today I am happy that you again invited me to lay the foundation stone for the party office here. Despite the political developments at Delhi I came to see you all”.

He remembered the early days of 1972 when he was nominated as Congress candidate at Gurmitkal by then Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs and said: “I wished to contest elections from Sedam. But, Mr. Urs forced me to contest from here and supported me. Since then with your blessing, I went to Delhi from Gurmitkal occupying different posts. Now, I am 81 but I still have the energy to fight for the people of Karnataka and India, as I have no other desire except to develop the area”.

Mr. Kharge advised Baburao Chinchansur, former MLC, who recently joined the party that he should adhere to one party whatever the situation. “I never spoke out against anyone although many opportunities to become the Chief Minister were lost”.

D.K. Shivakumar, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said that the Congress already promised four schemes which would help the common people, women, and graduates under distressed conditions.

“We will definitely implement the schemes immediately after coming to power,” he added.

Mr. Shivakumar said that seven districts in Kalyana Karnataka benefited under Article 371 (J), which provided reservation in education and employment for students of the region.

“Mr. Kharge had made all efforts to bring 371 (J) for the welfare of the people. Therefore, you should remember his efforts and bless the party candidates in the Assembly elections,” he added.