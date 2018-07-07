Congress will contest 18-20 seats in Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka: Moily

The formula adopted for allocation of Cabinet berths in the coalition government is expected to be used in chalking out a seat-sharing deal between the Congress and the JD(S) for next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

During the allocation of Cabinet berths, the Congress was given two-thirds (22) of the 34 berths. A similar formula was adopted for distribution of posts at boards and corporations, with one-thirds going to the JD(S).

According to senior Congress leader and former Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily, the two parties are expected to enter into an alliance for the 2019 elections and the Congress would contest in 18-20 constituencies, leaving 8-10 seats for the JD(S).

However, speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Mr. Moily did not name the constituencies where the JD(S) would field its candidates. He said an agreement on contesting the general elections jointly has been reached between the two parties. “We will continue the same formula adopted for sharing Cabinet berths,” he said. In the next few months, the party’s central leadership would take a final call on the exact number of seats to be shared, he added.

Past results

There are 28 constituencies in Karnataka, and the Congress contested in all in 2014 and won nine seats, while the BJP won 17 and the JD(S) two. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 19 seats, Congress six, and JD(S) three.

Mr. Moily, who represents Chickballapur Lok Sabha constituency, has been advocating seat adjustment with the JD(S) to defeat the Modi-led BJP in 2019. He said that all parties that share the ideology of secularism would fight collectively against the saffron party.

However, sources in the JD(S) said no talks have been held with the Congress so far on seat-sharing, but they would happen over the next few months.

The party, led by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, is considered as the dominant force in the Old Mysuru region. The JD(S) won 32 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections from this region. However, it won just two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Except in Hassan and Mandya, the Congress won in five constituencies here while the BJP took four.

According to sources in the Congress, the party is unlikely to give up any of those five sears to its coalition partner.