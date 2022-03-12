Congress will be history soon: Karjol

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol has said that Congress party will soon be history

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Saturday, Mr. Karjol said that the results in five States were indicative of how the young voters believed in a nation-first approach.

To a query on allegations about BJP using communalism and violence to divert attention and come to power, Mr. Karjol said that it was during the Congress rule of over six decades that terrorism took birth.

Under the later governments, terrorism had been suppressed and Congress had been sidelined for its practice of dividing people on the lines of caste and religion. “It will soon be history,” he said.

Mr. Karjol termed the victory of BJP in the recent elections as a victory of good conduct and social justice. “The young people have started thinking beyond caste, religion lines and thinking about nation before voting. People think twice before electing a government for the second time. And in Goa we have come to power for the third time, think about it,” he said.

On Siddarmaiah’s statement about the Congress coming back to power, Mr. Karjol said that he was confident that BJP would retain power with over 150 seats in the next Assembly election in Karnataka.