Congress will be decimated in Karnataka bypolls: Yediyurappa

YADGIR

10 April 2021 21:15 IST

Expressing confidence of a BJP win in the bypolls to Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the Congress would face such a defeat in the election as if it did not exist.

He was addressing a public rally seeking votes for BJP candidate Prathap Gowda Patil in Turvihal village of Maski constituency in Raichur district on Saturday.

He said Mr. Patil would win the election by at least 25,000 votes. “The Congress, which has no existence, will go without its address after the byelection results. It was no strength to win even one seat. However, Congress leaders are dreaming of winning the elections by distributing liquor and money and using muscle power. But the voters in these constituencies will send them home by giving them a befitting slap,” he said.

He also said that he had a dream of bringing new projects for all the people of the State in the next two years and making Karnataka a model State.

The Chief Minister listed out the projects that he wanted to implement in the State and said he would make efforts to complete the Kanaka Nala, which is a key project in the area. He added that he would give preference to irrigation projects to ensure the availability of canal water to rain-fed fields.

He said initiatives have been taken to procure jowar at the rate of ₹2,620 and paddy for ₹1,860 under the Minimum Support Price scheme. As much as ₹33,000 crore has been earmarked in the Budget for projects exclusively for women and ₹2 crore facilitated to give loan at 4% interest, he explained.