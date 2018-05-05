Congress weakened Lokayukta: Ashok

Accusing the Congress government of weakening the Lokayukta, former Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader R. Ashok has said that they would bring back the old glory of the institution.

At a media interaction organised by the Press Club of Bangalore and Bangalore Reporters’ Guild here on Saturday, Mr. Ashok said that though the Janata Dal government headed by Ramakrishna Hegde, which set up the Lokayukta institution, weakened it first, it was the BJP that strengthened it later.

Stating that the Congress government has almost “killed” Lokayukta, Mr. Ashok said that people have lost faith in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which comes under the purview of the Chief Minister.

“The Chief Minister claims there are no cases against him. But, 47 corruption-related complaints filed by the BJP are pending before the Lokayukta,” he said.