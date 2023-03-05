HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress wants to come to power to cover up their corruption cases, says Bommai

As many as 59 cases related to the previous Congress government have been referred to the Lokayukta, the CM said

March 05, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Chatrapati Shivaji statue in Rajhansgad near Yellur in Belagavi district.

CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Chatrapati Shivaji statue in Rajhansgad near Yellur in Belagavi district. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

The Congress wants to come back to power only to cover up cases of corruption involving its leaders, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

ALSO READ
Bribery case: Congress demands CM’s resignation and arrest of BJP MLA

Speaking to presspersons at Balehonnur in N.R. Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, Mr. Bommai said the Congress had been staging protests and demanding his resignation as part of their efforts to assume power and cover up their cases. “The people have not forgotten the crimes and corruption the Congress leaders were involved in. As many as 59 cases related to the previous Congress government have been referred to the Lokayukta, and the truth will come out,” he said.

Reacting to the Congress party’s demand for his resignation over the arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son by the Lokayukta police, Bommai wanted to know whether Siddaramaiah had resigned when Puttarangashetty, then minister, was caught with a bribe of ₹25 lakhs in Vidhana Soudha. “If a strong Lokayukta existed then, the minister would have been arrested. They weakened the Lokayukta institution to cover up such cases,” he said.

ALSO READ
Politicians fight over credit for redeveloping fort near Belagavi, Shivaji statue

Asked about the inauguration of Shivaji statue at Raigad by Congress leaders, Mr. Bommai said the statue was installed by the government and had been formally inaugurated. “After the formal inauguration, anyone can visit the place. If they inaugurate it again, it shows their hunger for power and frustration,” he said.

The CM was in Balehonnur to take part in the Renukacharya Jayanti programme at Rambhapuri Mutt. Former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa was honoured with Renukacharya Prashasti on the occasion.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.