Congress wants HC judge to monitor probe

Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy expressed doubts about the possibility of an impartial probe by the police into the PSI recruitment scam and asked the Government to form a CID team under the supervision of a High Court judge to get to the bottom of the scandal.

“How can an impartial probe be conducted when the police are involved in the examination malpractice?” he asked reporters here on Friday.

Besides police, the main accused is BJP activist Divya Hagaragi from Kalaburagi. “It is difficult to expect a fair probe through the Criminal Investigation Department, which works at the behest of the Government”.

“PSI recruitment is one of the biggest corruption scams in Karnataka, and we are witnessing new twists and turns every day. The recruitment list had to be cancelled as the scam gained more prominence. It is foolish for the Home Minister to even think that he can divert the attention and save the accused by merely announcing a new exam,” Mr. Reddy said.

“We would like to question why Amrit Pal, ADGP and investigation in-charge of recruitment scam, was transferred. If the transfer, indeed, was a routine one, why is the Chief Minister justifying the transfer, saying there is no link between the scam and the transfer?” Mr. Reddy asked.

The Government was trying to cover up the investigation and save the accused. Though the probe began long ago, the CID was unable to release an interim report on massive irregularities in the conduct of PSI examination held in October 2021, said Mr. Reddy, who is also the KPCC working president.

Re-exam opposed

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that the Government’s decision to hold the exams again is unfair to those who had worked hard for the exam.