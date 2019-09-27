Congress veterans question ‘unilateral’ decision-making by Siddaramaiah, KPCC chief

Four months after their defeat in the 2019 general elections, veteran Congress leaders on Thursday expressed their anger against the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whom they held responsible for “unilateral” decision-making in the party and collapse of the Congress–JD(S) coalition government.

Sources in the Congress said that seven-time MP and former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa and former MP B.K. Hariprasad, both defeated in Kolar and Bengaluru South constituencies, respectively, in 2019, led the charge against Mr. Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, and accused them of “marginalising seniors” and taking decisions without a consensus.

Vent their ire

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, who is also believed to have differences with Mr. Siddaramaiah on many issues, abstained from the meeting. But Mr. Rao explained that he had another engagement and could not attend the meeting. Both Mr. Muniyappa and Mr. Hariprasad used the meeting, called by the State Congress Election Committee to identify candidates for byelections in 15 constituencies (which have since been put off), to vent their ire against Congress Legislature Party leader Mr. Siddaramaiah and reportedly blamed him for suspending and expelling leaders such as R. Roshan Baig for questioning their style of functioning.

Mr. Muniyappa reportedly asked Mr. Siddaramaiah why only some leaders were expelled and what actions had been taken against legislators who were believed to be responsible for the defeat of several party candidates. Both Mr. Muniyappa and Mr. Hariprasad reportedly questioned expulsion of several block-level leaders who had worked for the party for several years. It is alleged that some party MLAs in Kolar district had hatched a conspiracy to defeat Mr. Muniyappa in the Lok Sabha polls.

It is learnt that they began a verbal attack when they found that the list of candidates to be fielded in the bypolls was almost finalised. They then asked Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Rao why was there a necessity to invite them for the meeting. Mr. Hariprasad is said to have pointed out that no one in the Congress was made accountable for the party’s defeat in the 2018 Assembly and 2019 general elections and for the recent collapse of the H.D. Kumaraswamy government.

When one of the senior leaders asked Mr. Rao to remove their names from various committees if their views had no weight in the party, sources said the KPCC chief offered to resign. However, later speaking to presspersons, Mr. Rao played down the incident and said, “There will be multiple opinions and counter-opinions on different matters”.

Thursday’s outburst is seen as a growing tussle between the “natives” and “outsiders” within the Congress, with the former challenging Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had an earlier stint in the JD(S) and joined the Congress in 2006 and rose to prominence.