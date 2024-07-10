GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress used scam funds to win Ballari and Raichur LS seats: Ramesh Jarkiholi

BJP will start a State-wide agitation against scams in Valmiki corporation and other such govt. bodies, he says

Published - July 10, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has said that there are too many scams in various departments in the Congress government.

The former Minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi has expressed the suspicion that the Congress won the Lok Sabha elections, especially the Ballari and Raichur seats, using funds from various scams.

“There are too many scams in various departments in the Congress government. I suspect that the Congress used this money to win the recent parliamentary polls, especially the Ballari and Raichur Lok Sabha seats,” he said.

He told reporters in Gokak on Wednesday that the BJP will start an agitation against all such scams.

“It is very sad to see that hundreds of crores rupees meant for the welfare of the poor Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been diverted to bank accounts of some people. Several powerful people are involved in it. This needs to be thoroughly investigated and the offenders punished,” he said.

“The State government keeps claiming that its agencies like the Special Investigation Team will investigate the issue. But we have no confidence in these agencies. Truth will come out only if the probe is transferred to the CBI,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said.

He reiterated that the BJP will start a State-wide agitation against scams in the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and other government bodies.

