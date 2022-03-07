Congress urges Karnataka Chief Minister to establish Information Commission’s bench in Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau March 07, 2022 18:15 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Priyank Kharge cites order issued in 2019 for establishment of a bench of the Karnataka Information Commission (KIC) in Kalaburagi

A file photo of K.M. Chandregowda, Commissioner, State Information Commission, presiding over a review meeting in Ballari in June 2018. | Photo Credit: File photo

Reminding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the order issued in 2019 for the establishment of a bench of the Karnataka Information Commission (KIC) in Kalaburagi, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Priyank Kharge urged implementation of the order at the earliest. In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Congress leader said that the bench had not established even after a building that had earlier housed the office of the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department, had been provided on rental basis in September 2021 for the purpose. “Establishment of such offices in Kalyana Karnataka region would bring the administration to the doorstep of the people and help the people to get their administrative work done easily. Non-establishment of government offices that had already been sanctioned for the region amounts to neglecting the people of this region,” Mr. Priyank said urging the Chief Minister to establish the KIC bench in Kalaburagi at the earliest possible.



