Congress trying to entice voters through lies: Shobha

March 21, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the BJP is not rattled by the guarantee cards being announced by the Congress ahead of Assembly polls, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday alleged that the Congress was enticing the voters through their lies.

“What happened to guarantees announced in 2001 for youth? Rs. 5,000 was promised then. What happened to guarantees of 2013? There is a limit to lie,” she told pressersons here. “A rough estimate shows that about Rs. 85,000 crore for the promises they have announced. Where will they get it from? They have to clarify whether all women in Karnataka receive the incentive or only a section will receive.” She said that the voters are not fools to fall for such lies, and that they are also watching what Congress governments have done in other states.

She said that the BJP governments in the past had introduced several schemes without guarantee cards. “Vidyashree scheme or the cycles for students were not part of any guarantee card. Our schemes are based on the pain of the people but not for vote bank politics or for vote.” The Congress remembers poor, women and unemployed youth only during elections, she added

Defending the gas price, she said that the price was dependent on international price, and Ukraine conflict has escalated the price of gas and fertilisers in the country. ‘We are still providing subsidy.” She, however, skirted from answering questions on the BJP’s earlier protest against Manmohan Singh government or subsidy not reaching the public and also price of petroleum products remaining high despite international price coming down.