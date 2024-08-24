Congress to wait and watch High Court ruling on MUDA case before deciding on course of action

Though the Congress top leadership backed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), all eyes are on the High Court of Karnataka which would hear the case on Thursday (August 29).

Ball in court

The party high command has decided to adopt a wait-and-watch policy and is expected to decide on the way forward only after the court’s ruling on the matter, sources in the party said. Mr. Siddaramaiah has challenged in the High Court Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction for prosecuting him with regard to MUDA allotting 14 sites to his wife, Parvathi. The Governor’s decision followed a complaint to him by three social activists.

Mr. Siddaramaiah on August 19 got a temporary relief as the High Court asked the trial court not to take any action in the case until August 29.

Sources in the party said the central leaders would take serious note of the alleged MUDA scam only in case the High Court orders an investigation either by a State or Central agency. If the court upholds the arguments of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s advocate and rules against investigation, then the Chief Minister would emerge stronger in the coming days, sources added.

Popularity of CM

The high command knew well the popularity of the Chief Minister across the State and that his support is crucial for the party in the coming byelections and polls to local bodies in Karnataka and other States where Assembly polls would be held, said sources. The Chief Minister has already secured the backing of party legislators on the Governor’s decision, sources added. Moreover, Karnataka is a key State where the Congress is in power.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, who along with his deputy D.K. Shivakumar, held talks with central leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and M. Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi Friday, returned to Bengaluru and participated in a slew of events.

