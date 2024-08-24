GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress to wait and watch High Court ruling on MUDA case before deciding on course of action

Published - August 24, 2024 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Congress leaders and party workers staging a protest in Kalaburagi against the Governor’s decision to sanction the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

A file photo of Congress leaders and party workers staging a protest in Kalaburagi against the Governor’s decision to sanction the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Though the Congress top leadership backed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), all eyes are on the High Court of Karnataka which would hear the case on Thursday (August 29).

Ball in court

The party high command has decided to adopt a wait-and-watch policy and is expected to decide on the way forward only after the court’s ruling on the matter, sources in the party said. Mr. Siddaramaiah has challenged in the High Court Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction for prosecuting him with regard to MUDA allotting 14 sites to his wife, Parvathi. The Governor’s decision followed a complaint to him by three social activists.

Mr. Siddaramaiah on August 19 got a temporary relief as the High Court asked the trial court not to take any action in the case until August 29.

Sources in the party said the central leaders would take serious note of the alleged MUDA scam only in case the High Court orders an investigation either by a State or Central agency. If the court upholds the arguments of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s advocate and rules against investigation, then the Chief Minister would emerge stronger in the coming days, sources added.

Popularity of CM

The high command knew well the popularity of the Chief Minister across the State and that his support is crucial for the party in the coming byelections and polls to local bodies in Karnataka and other States where Assembly polls would be held, said sources. The Chief Minister has already secured the backing of party legislators on the Governor’s decision, sources added. Moreover, Karnataka is a key State where the Congress is in power.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, who along with his deputy D.K. Shivakumar, held talks with central leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and M. Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi Friday, returned to Bengaluru and participated in a slew of events.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Indian National Congress / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.