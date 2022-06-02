Congress to take out padayatras in all districts in August to mobilise youth, Dalits, OBCs

War room to be set up within 20 days, says Surjewala

Delegates at the Nava Sankalpa Shibira organised by the KPCC at a resort on the outskirts in Bengaluru on June 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Thursday commenced its two-day Nava Sankalpa Shibira. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar told all leaders to participate in the padayatra to be launched in all districts from August 9 to 15 to expose the State government’s failures and mobilise the youth and all sections of the people, including Dalits and OBCs, to ensure the party’s victory in the State Assembly elections in 2023.

Addressing party leaders, including MLAs, MLC, MPs, former MPs, and party's office-bearers here, Mr. Shivakumar asked them to set aside their personal agenda and work collectively for the party's victory in the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Manifestoes for constituencies

He underlined the necessity of drafting separate manifestoes for each constituency and district. Separate programmes for coastal, Malnad, Bengaluru and Kalyan Karnataka regions would be formulated for bringing the party to power in the State. Meetings should be conducted at panchayat levels too to identify problems and local leaders who are aligned to the party's principles to be accommodated in the party, he said.

On enrolment of new members, Mr. Shivakumar said 78 lakh members have been enrolled and 42% of them are below the age of 35. Another 42% of them are women. A membership drive will be continued and booth-level committees will be formed soon, he told leaders.

The ruling BJP governments in the State and at the Centre have offered many issues for the Congress to take before the people. “We have to fight the BJP government on issues such as inflation, unemployment, economic slowdown, corruption, and agrarian problems. The internal affairs of the party are to be discussed in party fora or brought to my notice,” Mr. Shivakumar told party leaders who had been aspiring for tickets in Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections.

The party has already formed six committees on various issues. The KPCC chief asked leaders to provide suggestions in writing to committee members. More responsibilities are to be given for party vice-presidents, and general secretaries in the next 15-20 days, he said.

Unity is key

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a meeting on the sidelines of Nava Sankalpa Shibira on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said it was not difficult for the party to win the elections if it remained united in the coming zilla, taluk, BBMP and Assembly elections.

“We should not win just to secure power. We should secure power to ensure the safety and welfare of all sections of people,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said. The party has formed six committees and these should explain the party’s stance on various issues, he said.

“People belonging to minorities, Dalits and other backward classes are living in fear owing to attacks on churches and mosques and because of caste atrocities. School textbooks are revised unnecessarily to include the RSS agenda,” he said and called upon the party leaders and workers to fight against the BJP’s policies.

AICC General Secretary in charge of the State Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala, said a State-level war room was to be set up in the next 20 days. “After the Nav Sankalp Shivir, the party will will emerge with great vigour,” he said.